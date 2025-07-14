Former Raiders Lineman Shuts Down Idea of Possible Move
The Las Vegas Raiders have revamped their offense, adding several skill position players this offseason through the NFL Draft and free agency.
Still, Las Vegas could use more help at their skill positions, as well as other positions on the roster.
Former Raiders offensive lineman Lincoln Kennedy was one an All-Pro while playing for the Raiders. He believes the oft-circulated idea of the Raiders reuniting with wide receiver Amari Cooper, as the Raiders look to take then
"He’s a solid receiver when you get him in open space, but not a good route-running receiver for what I think the Raiders need. I think they have something like that already on their roster," Kennedy said on a recent podcast.
“It doesn’t make sense for me to go out and spend money over a name. That’s all it is right now. That’s all. Amari Cooper is a name. And I don’t think they should do it.”
Following Organized Team Activities, Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly explained how the Raiders' group of wide receivers is coming along, specifically their newly added rookies.
"They're learning, and I think Dont'e is unique in terms of he's just a hair under 6-5 and he ran 4.3. There's not a lot of humans on this planet that do that. And I think if you had a draw up an outside receiver, you would pick that type of body type, someone that's got length, someone that's got a huge catch radius, but also has speed," Kelly said.
"Sometimes you can get a big guy like that, but he can't really run, so they can stay with him. So, you add that speed element to him, his ability to sink his hips, his ability to get in and out of cuts. But for all of those guys, they're all learning a new system. So, some of them came from - I think Ashton [Jeanty] was probably fortunate coming from Dirk [Koetter]'s system at Boise, because it's a little bit more pro-friendly.
"Some other guys are playing up tempo, throwing the ball all over one word calls and going, and so everybody's on a different level when they come in, and it's just a matter of them getting acclimated. And Chris Beatty is doing a great job with those guys, but they've both shown that they're good players, and we'll continue to see how they go."
