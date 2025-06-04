Offseason Moves Make Spytek's Vision for the Raiders' Future Clear
Few teams in the National Football League have improved as much this offseason as the Las Vegas Raiders have. While they still have room for improvement, the Raiders have had a solid offseason.
The Raiders focused much of their offseason roster efforts on the offensive side of the ball. David Helman of FOX Sports ranked Geno Smith's supporting cast as the 21st-best in the league heading into this season, which is undoubtedly an upgrade from last season's Raiders' roster.
"I can see the vision in Vegas, even if it’s not fully formed yet. Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers offer a strong combination in the passing game, and Ashton Jeanty can tie it all together on the ground, with (hopefully) some big play potential remaining in Raheem Mostert’s legs. Laugh if you want, but new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly had some explosive results in Philadelphia, particularly on the ground. I’m intrigued to see what he can do with a backfield this talented," Helman said.
The Raiders need more depth at the skill positions, but this is a solid starting point for the Pete Carroll era. It’s all going to depend on the offensive line. Is this the unit that surrendered a whopping 19 sacks in the first half of 2024, or the one that allowed just nine in the back half? That will probably determine how successful this offense is in the early going with Geno Smith at the helm," Helman said.
Following the Raiders' Organized Team Activities, Smith spoke about how things are coming along with him and his new teammates in Las Vegas.
"Man, I'm loving it. They're making my job tremendously easy to be out here with these young, talented players, man. I think we have a really good team, a really good array of weapons, and just a bunch of different guys that can do a lot of great things. Obviously, Brock [Bowers] is who he is, getting to know Tre [Tucker], getting to know Jakobi [Meyers], and watching Michael [Mayer] go out there and make plays. Ashton [Jeanty] is coming along. The offensive line is doing a great job. I think Chip [Kelly] is calling great plays. And it's really easy for me, I just got to go out there and be myself and get the ball into their hands and let them be special," Smith said.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us about the supporting cast in 2025.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss the supporting in 2025.