Raiders' Chip Kelly Draws Hall of Famer's Ire
The Las Vegas Raiders are in the middle of a three game losing streak. They are going into Week 5 looking for answers that will put this losing streak to an end. The Raiders have not had the production they have been looking for from their offense all season long.
It is something that has become a concern for this team because that was supposed to be their strongest unit coming into the season. If they cannot find it or figure it out soon, this season could go south really quickly for this team.
The Raiders have not had a good showing on the offensive side of the ball since the first game of the season. Since then, it has not looked good for the Silver and Black. They have not been able to execute the way that they have wanted to. The offense had been led by veteran starting quarterback Geno Smith, but he has put the ball in the other team's hands. He is leading the NFL in interceptions, and he has not been looking good for this team the last few weeks.
The Silver and Black finally got the run game going last week. It was rookie running back Ashton Jeanty's best game so far in his first season in the league. It was still not enough to get his team the win last week. Jeanty went back to his running back stance that he had in college. And that could be the reason why he had a great rushing game in Week 4. Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly changed Jeanty's stance this offseason during the Raiders' training camp.
NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe on Chip Kelly
"We have heard a lot of players in the NFL that have played under Chip Kelly say it is his way," said Sharpe on his podcast "NightCap."
"I am trying to figure out what does that stance has to do with your coaching style? It is all about control with him. This man has been playing like this. You took him in as a top 10 pick in the draft. You get him, and now you want to change him, why?"
"You put him in a conventional stance, how the hell is he gonna see? He is already 5'6. Let the man stand up, let him scan the field. It is all about control with him [Kelly]. That stance would have bothered nobody.
