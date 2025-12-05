What to Expect from Raiders Rookie Jack Bech Moving Forward

LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have had a development plan for their young players from the start. However, very few things have gone according to plan this season for the Silver and Black, especially Jack Bech.

Watch Bech discuss below

The Raiders' offseason included what many believed to be one of the better draft classes in the National Football League. However, after 12 games, their draft class has been largely ineffective. Most of the draft class has struggled to get on the field, let alone make an impact.

One rookie, the Raiders expected to have a greater impact was Bech, who they drafted in the second round. Bech was thought to be a solid addition to a lackluster group of wide receivers. However, Bech has only recently begun seeing the field.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes the ball past Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still (29) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Bech has gradually made progress in his development and has begun to earn more playing time in the second half of the season. Last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, Bech registered two catches on three targets, one of which was a 16-yard reception.

His production against the Chargers was nothing to write home about. However, in a 2-10 season, any progress is better than no progress. Las Vegas hopes Bech can continue stacking positive outings.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) makes a reception defended by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) during the first quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted that Bech's performances in practice and in his game day opportunities have improved over the past few weeks. This has allowed him an opportunity to play more on Sundays over the next five games.

"Yeah, he definitely is. He's in the rotation much more so, yeah. He's done a nice job lately," Carroll said.

As the Raiders prepare to take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Bech's continued growth in the offense would help quarterback Geno Smith out tremendously. With Greg Olson calling plays now, that could also give the Raiders more reason to give Bech more playing time moving forward.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

"When the guys are new, you can see their talent, but they got to get all of their assignments and all the little things and all the details of stuff. And for the young guys, that's why you play them sparingly as you're bringing them up and you raise them,” Carroll said. “

""Hopefully, like I've said a bunch of times to you guys, you get the halfway point, they should have their act together. Well, he's an indicator of that. So, it's just being really precise is what's hard for the young guys."

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) makes a catch against New England Patriots cornerback Alex Austin (28) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

