Get to Know Raiders RB Chris Collier
One thing that the Las Vegas Raiders want to do way better next season is run the ball well. Last season, the Silver and Black had the worst run game in the National Football League. No matter what the Raiders tried, it did not work all of last season.
The Raiders if they want to get things going in the right direction in 2025, will need a run game that is good and can be reliable to the offense and quarterback.
New Raiders head coach Pete Carroll likes his offense to run the ball and this offseason, alongside new general manager John Spytek, they have addressed the running back position. One move they made in free agency was getting a veteran back in the building.
And in the 2025 NFL Draft, they draft the best running back in the 2025 class. They are set up well to have a bounce-back year overall and at the running back position.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about Raiders running back Chris Collier on the latest episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I want to talk about on kid named Chris Collier out of Lock Haven. Small school, obviously. This is a kid that has done some really interesting things, completely developmental," said Carpenter. "I would be stunned if he made the roster. But I would not be stunned with him on the practice squad with a chance to develop."
"I mentioned when you are looking at practice squad guys, it is not like these guys are complete package. They are guys that you bring on your practice squad, they run the scout team for your team during the week and practice during the season, but you are also getting to develop them. Spending more time developing them."
"There are guys you think you see something in ... That is where this Collier man is. He has a chance. Do I think he is a lock, not even close? But I do think he is going to make the practice squad and I do think this youngster is going to have a chance to do something interesting. I think he is going to be very interesting with this team. I think his ability to do a couple of things really well ... and you really want to develop that. So we are going to keep our eyes on this young man."
