Raiders New Coaching Staff Fixes a lot of Problems
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to get back on track next season. The Raiders are looking to get back to their winning ways in 2025, and this offseason, they have taken the necessary steps in that direction. The first move was a huge one. And that was hiring head coach Pete Carroll to take over the team and finally get them the veteran leadership and stability, the Raiders have been searching for.
The Raiders then went on to hire a good general manager in John Spytek. Spytek brings experience as well even in his first role as a general manager. Carroll and Spytek were also able to get defensive coordinator Patrick Graham back in Las Vegas and on their staff.
This offseason there were a lot of teams interested in Graham as a possible head coach, but he came back to the Raiders, which was a huge move as well for Carroll in his first offseason with the team.
The coaching staff that the Raiders have put together this offseason has been great. It gives them veteran leadership in most position groups, and now they will not be under a new head coach who does not have success in getting things going for a franchise. Carroll, wherever he has gone, has been able to get that franchise going and will look to do the same with the Silver and Black.
Our Hondo Carpenter and Matt Hladik talked about the Raiders coaching staff on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Talk about discipline, incomes Pete Carroll with a good coaching staff," said Carpenter. "They keep Patrick Graham, who was the superstar. Him and Robbie Leonard were the Superstars of the coaches on the staff. [Tom] McMahon too, special teams coordinator. You cannot leave him out, that guy is a stud."
"I do think that the most important positions are head coach and quarterback," said Hladik. "They made changes, and I believe they upgraded. So that is a major step in that direction. Of course you mentioned healthy. You have to stay healthy. You see how that plays out. But I do think Pete Carroll, obviously with the experience he brings and the winning pedigree he brings, will boost the discipline and boost kind of the organizational structure there."
