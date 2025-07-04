Raiders DT Christian Wilkins Still Ranks High
The Las Vegas Raiders still have room for improvement, but they also have some of the most talented players in the league at certain positions.
Cody Benjamin recently listed the best player in the National Football League to wear numbers 0-99.
Benjamin believes that veteran defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is the best player in the league wearing No. 94. Although Wilkins only played five games last season due to injury, entering last season he was considered one of the best players in the league at his position, when healthy.
"Daron Payne and Cameron Jordan are other notable names on the defensive front, but Wilkins is primed to rebound after an injury-shortened Raiders debut. He could feast under new coach Pete Carroll," Benjamin said.
Wilkings is still in the process of recovering from the season-ending injury he suffered after playing less than half of his first season with the Raiders. Following Organized Team Activities, Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler noted the defense's mentality while Wilkins works his way back.
"I mean, it's always been, 'Next man up' mentality. I pray that he heals whatever he's battling. I pray that he gets through it, he's a tough guy. He's a great player. We all go through it, but like I said, this it's man up and we're just gonna keep working," Butler said.
Butler is coming off the best season of his career. He had was one of the most productive players on the Raiders' defense last season, and one of the most dependable on a unit that had few players achieve either feat.
"Yeah, I felt I had a phenomenal season. I think, of course, it could have been better in a lot of different ways. And that's one of my goals this year, is just to eliminate the close calls. There's so many other opportunities when you really break down the tape where maybe I was this close to making a play, or maybe I didn't quite finish. And I'm trying to just eliminate that from my game and just focus on the little details," Butler said.
The Raiders drafted two defensive tackles in the NFL Draft, who should help lighten Butler's load, as well as the rest of the defensive line's.
"Yeah, I think they work hard. I don't sense that – some guys come in and you can tell if it really matters to them or not. It really matters to these guys kind of too much sometimes. You want them to loosen up. I try to tell them loosen up, but they're all the whole time, and that's how you know that they really care, though, and they're intentional about their work. So, I'm pleased with them in the way that they've come to work," Butler said.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about everything Las Vegas!
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.