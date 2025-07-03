Raiders QB Geno Smith Enters One of NFL's Best Situations
The Las Vegas Raiders secured veteran quarterback Geno Smith earlier this offseason for only a third-round pick. It was a move that should help them become a much more competitive team this upcoming season.
Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports believes Smith is in the eighth-best situation of any player who was traded this offseason.
"The Raiders needed to have a major upgrade at quarterback, and Smith certainly fits the bill compared to what Las Vegas employed last year. Is Smith an elite quarterback? Absolutely not, but he's a good quarterback that improves an offense. Let's not forget Smith is reunited with coach Pete Carroll -- who helped revitalize his career," Kerr said.
"With Ashton Jeanty at running back, the Raiders don't have to rely on Smith to carry the offense. Las Vegas just needs more depth at wide receiver behind Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker, so there could be some bumps in the road with Smith this season."
Following Organized Team Activities, Smith noted the fact that the many difficulties he has had to overcome since being drafted years ago have made him a better quarterback.
"And I think it's because I took those reps serious, the mental reps of being on the sideline and not just being there, being a part of it, and really trying to help my team win even from the back sometimes. So, now that I'm in this position, I've always cherished it, but I guess I could say I cherish it a little bit more."
Following OTAs, Carroll noted his feelings on having Smith as his quarterback again. The additions of both Carroll and Smith should lead to an improved Raiders team this upcoming season.
"I really feel so fortunate that we were able to get that done. John Spytek got it done for us because of all that he brings. To me, he's just been emblematic of what a leader should be, by his habits and by the way he brings himself every day," Carroll said.
"He's the first guy out here, he's the last guy to leave. It's really important to him that he stands for what leadership is all about, and he's a good football player, too. He's looked great in practice so far. So, really excited about what he's bringing."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about everything Las Vegas!
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.