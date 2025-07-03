The Raiders Hope a Key Offseason Decision Pans Out
The Las Vegas Raiders have more than a few questions heading into the upcoming season.
While analyzing the Washington Commanders' upcoming opponents in 2025, Zach Selby noted that one of the most pressing questions the Raiders will face is whether or not Chip Kelly can guide their offense to a productive season.
Although Kelly is likely the best offensive coordinator the Raiders have had in the past three seasons, it remains to be seen what that will look like on the football field. Selby believes the Raiders' Chip Kelly "experiment" will determine their season.
"Kelly's last stint in the National Football League was an interesting one. His unique offensive style gave the Philadelphia Eagles back-to-back winning records, but things soured quickly with him being fired in Week 16 of the 2015 season and one 2-14 campaign with the San Francisco 49ers. After a stint with UCLA and Ohio State, Kelly is back in the NFL as the Raiders' offensive coordinator," Selby said.
"By many accounts, Kelly has tweaked his playcalling style, which can still be more fast-paced but is also more methodical and uses heavier tight end personnel sets. There are certainly pieces for Kelly to work with, including Smith, Jeanty, and Brock Bowers, and there is potential for it to be a fun offense. A large portion of any success the Raiders have will hinge on whether Kelly's second attempt at bringing his system to the NFL is an improvement from his first."
Following Organized Team Activities, Kelly noted that his many years around college football and his previous stint in the league helped him become a better offensive playcaller. After years of struggling with subpar performances from offensive players and coaches, the Raiders need Kelly's best.
"I think you always adapt to your personnel. There's not a system - like you can say, 'Hey, we're gonna do this,' and then if that's not the strength of your players - I think part of the OTA process for us is getting to understand what the strengths of these players are, and then how do you play to those strengths. Some teams are heavy running back laden, some teams are heavy wide out laden, some teams the quarterback is just a drop back guy, but he's not a movement guy," Kelly said.
"It all depends on who you have personnel-wise, and then you try to fit in their strengths into the scheme that you're going to run. And we have a lot of really, really good coaches on our staff. So, it's also a blending of that, like where they came from and what they feel really confident doing, and then really making an evaluation of what each individual group, offensive line, tight ends, running backs, quarterbacks, wide outs do best, and then how do we match that up with a total system and a scheme. Because there's enough out there that we've all done, but the key is matching to our guys strengths and what they do really, really well."
