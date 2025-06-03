Raiders' Rookie DL Will Compete for Snaps
The Las Vegas Raiders bolstered their defensive line by adding multiple interior defenders through the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Raiders took South Carolina defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway in the fourth round and Ole Miss defensive lineman JJ Pegues in the sixth round. Both players possess intriguing physical tools and could see significant playing time in their rookie seasons.
Las Vegas’ defensive line will be stacked at the top, with Adam Butler holding down one spot, and Christian Wilkins, whenever he gets healthy, will man the other. That, plus some of the veteran investments the team made, could block the rookies’ path to more snaps.
Not only do Hemingway and Pegues have to compete with more experienced players for snaps, but they have to compete with each other.
For these two intriguing rookies, this poses a challenge in their first year in the NFL. They want to make a good impression on their coaches, and they cannot do that if they are not making plays on the field.
For the Raiders, it is a good problem to have. The staff has multiple players at its disposal to deploy during any given scenario on the other side of the ball.
Hemingway will be a pass-rush specialist in his rookie season, as it will take time for him to develop as a run defender. He should be able to push the pocket on the interior.
Pegues has a similar skill set, but he is versatile and can play multiple positions across the defensive line. That could give him a leg up on Hemingway, despite their respective draft statuses.
Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham will play several defensive linemen throughout the course of a game. According to Pro Football Focus, four defensive linemen played at least 245 snaps last season.
Even if Hemingway and Pegues do not earn immediate playing time, if they continue to work hard during practice and maintain the right attitude, they will eventually find their way onto the field.
Pete Carroll is big on culture, so he expects his new rookie defensive linemen to be a major part of that. Wherever they land on the defensive depth chart, they will have the chance to flash brilliance in their first seasons.
Follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and stay up to date on our coverage of the Las Vegas Raiders and their young defenders.
Please let us know your thoughts and anything else on the Silver and Black and more when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.