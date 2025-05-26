Get to Know Raiders Rookie Tonka Hemingway
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to improve next season and get their team back to winning a lot more games than they did last season.
The Raiders season in 2024 did not go how anyone wanted it to go but now, as we get closer to the 2025 season, a lot of things have changed for the Raiders.
In 2024 when the team was struggling, the defense always had an answer to keep the team in the game. The defense was one bright spot. Even with all the injuries that the Raiders had on the defensive side, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham was able to get his players to make some good football, especially on the defensive line.
And that was one huge thing that the Raiders did over the offseason. They were able to bring back Patrick Graham. The Raiders front four on the defensive line can be special under Graham if they can stay healthy. The Raiders have one of the best, if not the best, defensive ends in the National Football League with Maxx Crosby.
They have two good defensive tackles in Adam Butler and Christian Wilkins. Then, at the other end, the Silver and Black have Malcolm Koonce, who looks to take another step at becoming an elite pass rusher. Even the depth of the Raiders on the defensive line is good. Now another year together and with Graham, the defense can be way better with the front four.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about Raiders rookie defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Fourth round selection. Now, does he have skill sets he has to work on? Of course he does, he is a fourth-round rookie," said Carpenter. "But I like the kid a lot. And I like a lot of things about his game. He reminds me of a younger Adam Butler ... This young man was raised right, good kid. He is going to have to develop. And he is going to have to learn how to be a pro."
"But who better to learn from than Maxx Crosby and, for him more importantly, Adam Butler. Here is the thing I like about the kid: he is teachable now ... Great attitude. I liked Tonka coming into the draft, I like him now."
