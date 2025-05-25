How Raiders Rookie JJ Pegues Can Make An Impact
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to improve next season and get their team back to winning a lot more games than they did last season.
The Raiders season in 2024 did not go how anyone wanted it to go but now, as we get closer to the 2025 season, a lot of things have changed for the Raiders.
In 2024 when the team was struggling, the defense always had an answer to keep the team in the game. The defense was one bright spot. Even with all the injuries that the Raiders had on the defensive side, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham was able to get his players to make some good football, especially on the defensive line.
And that was one huge thing that the Raiders did over the offseason. They were able to bring back Patrick Graham. The Raiders front four on the defensive line can be special under Graham if they can stay healthy. The Raiders have one of the best, if not the best, defensive ends in the National Football League with Maxx Crosby.
They have two good defensive tackles in Adam Butler and Christian Wilkins. Then, at the other end, the Silver and Black have Malcolm Koonce, who looks to take another step at becoming an elite pass rusher. Even the depth of the Raiders on the defensive line is good. Now another year together and with Graham, the defense can be way better with the front four.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about sixth-round rookie defensive tackle JJ Pegues on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I do not know I would say that he is a lock, would I would say is I fully expect him to make the roster," said Carpenter. "I do not think that the Raiders can hide him on the practice squad. He had a better grade than where he was picked. I do not think he is as close to a lock as you can be without being one. Someone is going to have to outplay this young man ... that is JJ Pegues."
"I love this guy ... Pegues, he just offers so much. He is going to do all your special things. He is a guy who is going to get in there. Pegues got a little Christian Wilkins in him. I like Pegues now."
