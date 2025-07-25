BREAKING: Raiders Find DL Depth After Christian Wilkins' Move
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a busy first week of training camp. Not only are they getting ready for the new season to start, but they have been busy making moves all week long. From the beginning of the week to now, the Raiders have been working to get the best possible roster together for the 2025 season.
On Friday, the Silver and Black claimed defensive tackle Keondre Coburn from the Tennessee Titans off of waivers.
"Raiders claimed DT Keondre Coburn via waivers from the Titans," said ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter on X/Twitter.
The move for Coburn comes one day after the Raiders shocked the NFL world by releasing defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. The Raiders felt that the move was necessary to put all their focus on the upcoming season.
"The reason for the Raiders' releasing him right as training camp has begun has to do with the foot injury he sustained that kept him out for the majority of last season," our Fernando Alfaro-Donis said. "The Raiders' front office must've believed that the recovery process wasn't going along smoothly, so much so, they decided to cut their losses while they were ahead."
"The Las Vegas Raiders have claimed DT Keondre Coburn via waivers from the Tennessee Titans, the team announced Tuesday.
Coburn joins the Silver and Black for his third NFL season after spending the second half of 2023 and the entire 2024 season with the Titans. Coburn initially entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (194th overall) by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The 6-2, 322-pound defensive tackle has played in 20 career games (one start), one with the Chiefs (2023) and 19 with the Titans (2023-24) and has recorded 22 tackles (10 solo) and one tackle for loss.
The Houston native attended the University of Texas, where he played five seasons (2018-22), appearing in 51 career games (45 starts) and totaling 96 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks over his career. In his senior campaign with the Longhorns in 2022, Coburn earned a Second Team All-Big 12 selection and honorable mention Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year honors.
Now the Silver and Black bring more competition into the defensive line room, and that is what head coach Pete Carroll is looking for.
Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and weigh in on the addition of Coburn.
Go visit our Facebook page to find our daily content, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.