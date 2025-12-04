How Raiders' Greedy Vance Continues to Climb the Ranks

The Las Vegas Raiders are gradually starting to turn to their younger players this season.

Young Raiders on the Rise

The Raiders are 2-10 and have lost six straight games. Las Vegas has also lost 10 out of its last 11 games. At this point, it is time for the Raiders to see what they have in some of the younger players on their roster, who have not played much at all this season. Las Vegas has nothing to lose by doing so.

On the other hand, they have plenty to gain by doing so, as it would allow the front office and coaching staff to see what those younger players bring to the table and where they could use extra development over the offseason. Cornerback Greedy Vance is one of those players.

Vance had a solid training camp and showed promise, but the Raiders were confident in their group of cornerbacks entering the season. He saw the field a bunch against the Chargers on Sunday. On Wednesday, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll praised the talented corner.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

"I would think that every time you asked me about Greedy [Vance], I feel so positive about his ability. He's got a real knack about making plays, and he's got great confidence. That is what the players have that are willing to take the chances,” Carroll said.

“He's got that. And he's a really good tackler for a smaller guy. And he's just been, obviously, a guy who could make a play, and we've seen it all through camp and in the offseason and all of that. So, I'm glad that he's one of the guys that's benefiting from the time on task, and we like what he does."

Like many other young players on the roster, Vance has had to work his way up the depth chart by competing with several other more established players at his position.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after a tackle against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

"No, it's up to the competition at the spots and who they're trying to kind of remove from the playtime or gain some playtime on. It just depends on what's happening, and not everybody – it's not a wholesale idea,” Carroll said.

“It's an opportunity to compete to find your way on the field, and we want to be wide open to it, which we are, and then they have got to earn it. And so, that's basically what it is. If some guys come along faster than others or other guys maybe play better at their spots because they feel the pressure of it, which is kind of the whole idea."

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) tackles Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre' Harris (9) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

