Why Raiders' Spytek, Carroll Aren't Afraid to Make Difficult Decisions
The Las Vegas Raiders are under new leadership. It is apparent in more ways than one that the Raiders are headed in a different direction.
Spytek's Growth During First Offseason as GM
The Raiders hired Spytek to help turn around what has been a disappointing Raiders team over the past few seasons. Spytek wasted no time getting to work, quickly landing a solid quarterback in Geno Smith. Spytek addressed the issue that has plagued the Raiders the most and did so in a hurry.
Still, Spytek made several other decisions that were much more challenging, especially when it came time to trim the Raiders' roster down. Although Spytek has played a significant role in building quality rosters elsewhere, it was the first time he has done so as the person in charge.
Spytek noted that his first time calling the shots as a team's GM only solidified things he already knew about himself.
"I don't know that I learned it, but that I'm okay living in that space, that hard decisions are okay. I think we've all, probably everybody in this room too, you've all been through a lot. I've been through a lot in my life, and at the end day, this is a job and this is football, and I take it really serious. I want to have a great team. I want Raider Nation to be proud. I want the players to get everything they deserve out of it," Spytek said.
"I wanted this job for a lot of different reasons, but it's because I'm not afraid to make tough and critical decisions, and I don't think that I'm going to get them all right. I've lived through getting things wrong, and the older you get, I think you all realize you get things wrong but that you'll be okay," Spytek said.
"But to make tough choices with conviction and then be self-critical and open-minded and aware enough to realize, like I got this one right, and this is why I got it right, and this one wrong, and this is why I got it wrong. And I'm sure we got some wrong over the past month, and we'll see, but I can promise you I'll learn from those, and I'll only get better because of that."
