Previewing Raiders' MNF Showdown with Cowboys
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to return to the playoffs this season under new head coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith.
The Seattle transplants, along with running back Ashton Jeanty and tight end Brock Bowers, have made the Raiders a much more exciting team for fans to follow than they have been in years past.
For that reason, the NFL gave the Raiders three prime-time games. They had only two in 2024.
We previewed the teams the Raiders will face in their first two prime-time games earlier this week. You can read about their match-up with the Los Angeles Chargers here and their match-up with the Denver Broncos here.
In Week 11, the Raiders will welcome the Dallas Cowboys to Allegiant Stadium. It is the first time these two teams have faced off since 2021.
The Raiders defeated the Cowboys in Dallas in that Thanksgiving Day thriller, 36-33, on a game-winning field goal by Daniel Carlson in overtime. The Raiders lead the all-time series between the two historic franchises, 7-6.
Brian Schottenheimer takes over as the Cowboys’ head coach after spending three years in Dallas as a coaching analyst and then the offensive coordinator. He has been a coach in the NFL for 25 years, serving on several different teams.
Dak Prescott returns to the starting lineup after a season-ending hamstring injury in 2024. The Cowboys’ offense has often been one of the best in the league when he is healthy and leading the way.
The Cowboys will be a new-look offense in 2025 after acquiring receiver George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pickens has been a talented player during his young career, but character concerns allowed the Steelers to move on from him easily.
Dallas also signed running back Javonte Williams to spell Rico Dowdle in the backfield.
The Cowboys did a solid job in the 2025 NFL Draft, adding guard Tyler Booker in the first round and dynamic pass-rusher Donovan Ezeirauku in the second. Dallas has a history of drafting talented players.
Of course, the Raiders must account for star receiver CeeDee Lamb on one side of the ball and elite pass-rusher Micah Parsons on the other. When those two and Prescott are healthy, the Cowboys are a real threat to win the NFC East.
The Raiders will have their work cut out for them against a team that could be a powerhouse in the NFC. Dallas is poised to have a bounce-back season after an injury-riddled 2024.
This game will be a fun way to wrap up the week.
