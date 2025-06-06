Previewing Raiders' Prime Time TNF Game Vs. Broncos
The Las Vegas Raiders did not win a game against the AFC West last season.
Usually competing well against most of their division, the Raiders were lapped by two other teams in the AFC West who made the playoffs. It stung for the Raiders to fall behind teams they often beat.
This year, Las Vegas added a winning coach and an experienced quarterback, looking to make up ground against its divisional opponents. The Raiders also get to do so on primetime in some instances.
That includes a Monday Night Football tilt against the Los Angeles Chargers, and you can read our preview of that game here.
The Raiders do not return to primetime until they take on the Denver Broncos in Week 10 on Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video. Las Vegas’ run of dominance over the Broncos came to an end last season.
The Raiders had won eight consecutive games against Denver but were swept last season.
Denver made a surprise run to the postseason in 2024 in the second year under Sean Payton. Bo Nix had a stellar rookie season, establishing himself as the franchise quarterback.
The Broncos were one of the best defensive teams in the NFL last season, finishing seventh in the league in total defense and leading the league in defensive EPA per play.
Nix has work to do to be one of the better quarterbacks in the league last season, but he handled the Raiders last year in the Broncos’ two victories over the Silver and Black. The Raiders’ pass rush must get after Nix and disrupt his rhythm to get an advantage on Denver.
The Broncos’ strong defense got better this offseason with the team selecting Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Vance Joseph should enjoy playing him all over the defensive backfield.
Denver’s defense will continue to cause problems for a Raiders’ offense that has several new pieces. They added linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga from a talented San Francisco group, and while both players are coming off injuries, they will eventually bolster the Broncos’ defense.
Evan Engram joins the offense to give Nix another weapon. Third-round receiver Pat Bryant could also be a factor.
The Raiders will once again have to deal with star receiver Courtland Sutton, who torched them in last year’s match-ups. Will the Raiders’ young secondary handle him better in 2025?
Las Vegas aims to return to its winning ways against the Broncos, which could be challenging given Denver’s recent improvements.
The Raiders are improved, too, though, so this TNF match-up should be entertaining.
