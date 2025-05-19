Raiders' Daniel Carlson Set to Continue Productive Streak
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to get back to their winning ways in 2025. The Raiders have made a lot of moves this offseason that have put the franchise in the best position to be successful.
Owner Mark Davis have brought in new head coach Pete Carroll to get the team back to the playoffs and give the team a veteran leader on and off the field and give them a coach that knows how to get the best out of this players and knows how to get a franchise going in the right direction.
The Silver and Black have also brought in a veteran quarterback in Geno Smith, who will give them stability at the quarterback position. New general manager John Spytek, along with Carroll, made that trade possible. Carroll and Smith know each other well from their days in Seattle. The Raiders have a lot to be excited about, heading into the new season.
But one part of the Raiders team that many will not talk about or forget about is their special teams. And when we talk about the Raiders' special team, man, they are special. The Raiders have one of the best units in the National Football League. It is led by place kicker Daniel Carlson and punter AJ Cole. Those two are one of the best, if not the best, kick/punter duos in the whole league.
We have seen time after time over the last few seasons how important the special teams have been for the Raiders. They have been able to keep the team in the game by flipping the field and helping the team win games.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about place kicker Daniel Carlson and his outlook for the 2025 season on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"We are going to start with Daniel Carlson, the best in the National Football League," said Carpenter. "Now, he did not have a 2024 as good as it could have been. It was not bad by any stretch of the imagination. It was not his best, but he is incredibly consistent, and I still think he is the best kicker. If I had to go with one kicker in the National Football League, there are three or four in this conversation, I would take Daniel Carlson."
