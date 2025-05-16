Where Do Raiders Land in Latest Power Rankings
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to get back to their winning ways in 2025. The Raiders have made a lot of moves this offseason that have put the franchise in the best position to be successful.
Owner Mark Davis have brought in new head coach Pete Carroll to get the team back to the playoffs and give the team a veteran leader on and off the field and give them a coach that knows how to get the best out of this players and knows how to get a franchise going in the right direction.
The Silver and Black have also brought in a veteran quarterback in Geno Smith, who will give them stability at the quarterback position. New general manager John Spytek, along with Carroll, made that trade possible. Carroll and Smith know each other well from their days in Seattle. The Raiders have a lot to be excited about, heading into the new season.
The latest power rankings by Pro Football Network have the Raiders ranked 22nd out of all the teams in the league.
The Raiders likely don't have a shot at winning their division, but they do have a 14.1% chance of making the playoffs. That's not the lowest figure of the bottom tier here, but it certainly isn't the highest.
The perpetually rebuilding Las Vegas Raiders made some win-now moves this offseason.
Trading for and extending 34-year-old Geno Smith and hiring 73-year-old Pete Carroll signals an intention to win in the short term. Drafting Ashton Jeanty at No. 6 overall is the type of move you only make if you feel you’re on the verge of contention. At the very least, the Raiders' offense is far more exciting than the 2024 unit that ranked 29th amid shoddy QB play.
The defense improved down the stretch two years in a row, but ranked in the bottom half of the NFL due to poor starts. The Raiders still have major question marks on that side of the ball, particularly in the secondary after losing Tre’von Moehrig, Nate Hobbs, and Jack Jones this offseason. Third-round cornerback Darien Porter might have to start right away, but this still looks like a potentially leaky pass defense.
Last season, Las Vegas was the only AFC team that failed to win a single divisional game. The Raiders are better than that dysfunctional team, but in arguably the league’s most difficult division, climbing out of the basement won’t be easy.
We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all power ranking updates!
Your opinion matters to us, so sound off on the power rankings when you go to our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.