Searching for the Raiders' Breakout Star of 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders selected offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson in the second round of last offseason's NFL Draft. However, many draft experts had a first round grade on him.
Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus believes the second-year offensive lineman is set to break out.
"2024 second-round pick Jackson Powers-Johnson saw time at guard and center last season with starting center Andre James still in the fold. James has departed for Los Angeles, which gives Powers-Johnson a clear path to be the team’s starting center role in 2025 and beyond," Wasserman said.
"Powers-Johnson played well across 400 snaps at guard during his college career at Oregon, but he won the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s best center in 2023. His 84.5 PFF overall grade led all qualified centers that season, and he allowed just one pressure over the entire campaign."
Following Organized Team Activities, Powers-Johnson noted a few of the ways he has improved as a player this offseason. Powers-Johnson credited the Raiders' new coaching staff with helping his progress.
"I've hammered down a routine. I've lost 10 to15 pounds. Faster, stronger, you get a lot better at technique. I got to throw a lot of that on the coaches. They've been absolutely amazing, as I said. So, getting a real offseason at center is huge. I mean, you kind of go back to my college years, I never really had a real offseason at center. I was always playing five or six different positions, so being able to really hone in on one has been awesome. So, I think I'm going to make a great jump and give it the best I got and have some fun with it.”
"I think it starts with doing everything right all the time. I've had a lot of great mentorships in that. I’ve been with Maxx [Crosby] all offseason and seeing how he handles things and trying to manage that as much as possible. I also got vets in the room with Alex Cappa and Kolton Miller, so seeing how they lead, seeing how they go and just trying to replicate that. And then going into my second year, trying to find my place and where that is, but just being myself. I mean, one thing is I'm not going to change who I am. I’m going to have fun, I'm going to be running around, screaming, yelling and hollering. So, leading by play and leading by energy and love for the game."
There is already evidence that he will continue to succeed as a center in the NFL.
