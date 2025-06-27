Raiders' Superstar Maxx Crosby Sounds Off on OTAs, Minicamp
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the best defensive linemen in the league on the roster. Veteran defensive end Maxx Crosby has been the team's most dependable player since being drafted.
Following this year's Sack Summit, the gathering of some of the league's best defensive ends to help each other improve over the offseason, Crosby sounded off on how Organized Team Activities and minicamp went.
"It was amazing. OTAs in general were incredible, minicamp, we ended on a very high note. This is a team, everybody is bonded in, all in on what we are trying to accomplish. We have got a lot of work to do. We have a lot of time until the season gets here, but it comes fast. So, you have got to be prepared, got to continue working and getting better," Crosby said.
"Its just about consistency, showing up every day with a mindset of outdoing everybody around you. That is how you create a winning culture and a competitive environment. It is not selfish to go above and beyond to be the best version of yourself. That is what I try to do. When you have a whole group of guys doing that, it's just a competition every day of who is going to put in the most work and who is going to push themselves to that limit.
Following the completion of minicamp, Pete Carroll noted how the offseason has gone for the Raiders and what he learned from Organized Team Activities and minicamp. Carroll noted that the learning takes place on and off the field for the Raiders.
"Well, we learned a lot. The whole purpose here is to figure them out, figure guys out; it's a relationship that we that we're building on, that we need to know who we're teaching and how they operate, how they function and all that," Carroll said.
"So, the whole time has been about information gathering. You would think it's all on the football field, but it's way more than that, and we've gone to great depths trying to get to understand our guys, what's important to them, what are their goals and their principles, and how they approach stuff so that we can better teach them and reach them. So, I wouldn't even know where to start. There's a million things."
