How the Raiders' Defense Will be Tested Again vs. Giants

The Las Vegas Raiders' defense is coming off arguably its best performances of the season. Against the Houston Texans, Las Vegas' defense held the Texans to only 4.4 yards per play and 270 total yards. Sunday was one of the only times this season Las Vegas played complementary football.

New Week, New Challenge

Las Vegas must now turn the page and do what it can to replicate last week's performance while winning instead of losing. The Raiders' defense continues to lead the way this season and are expected to do so over the final two weeks of the season, especially without Brock Bowers.

The Raiders ' defense will also be shorthanded, as veteran safety Jeremy Chinn was also placed on Injured Reserve. Chinn is one of the best players on the Raiders' defense. It will be challenging for the Raiders to defend the New York Giants on Sunday without Chinn in the defensive backfield.

Earlier this week, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham analyzed Giants' quarterback Jaxson Dart and the problems he will pose for Las Vegas' defense. Dart is the latest in a string of talented quarterbacks the Raiders have had to face recently.

"I mean, to start off, funky situation. He had a veteran in front of him, he comes in, dynamic football player. Dynamic football player. What I mean by that is explosive plays in the run game. You see it when he creates those plays down there running the ball, explosive plays in terms of pass game, he has arm talent like and then the fact that the loose plays when he gets outside the pocket, can get the ball down the field," Graham said.

Graham praised Dart's ability to spread the ball around to his different pass-catching options. Dart may be a rookie, but Graham believes Dart's toughness and football IQ make him a threat the Raiders cannot underestimate heading into Sunday. Graham knows the Raiders must be on high alert.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) makes a recption as Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) defend during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

“He's doing a good job of distributing the ball. He has his main targets, but he's doing a good job of distributing the ball. And then I always talk about with the quarterbacks, how is he checking in and out of the runs? He's doing a good job with their check with the run game; you can see that he's getting some favorable looks for him," Graham said.

“But, I mean, it's a good young player that's just starting his NFL career, has a level of toughness; he'll throw it up in there with against anybody. So, I mean, it's definitely a challenge for us."

