This Raiders Player Met Expectations, Now Looks to Exceed Them
As the Las Vegas Raiders open their first season under Pete Carroll, they have undoubtedly upgraded their roster. However, there are still weaknesses that remain, as is the case with every team in the National Football League.
The Raiders' defensive backfield was ravaged this offseason, as the unit lost nearly half of its starters from last season. None of the Raiders' position groups was impacted, as their cornerbacks and safeties.
Las Vegas made several moves to help compensate for those losses, such as drafting cornerback Darien Porter. Before training camp, Carroll noted that Porter has had a solid offseason. Carroll, who has experience finding talented cornerbacks, noted that Porter has the skill set to succeed.
“He met expectations for what we had hoped we would see. He's got tremendous speed. He's got a natural sense about him as an athlete. He was a receiver, and you could see that he's got receiving skills. We really dug in right from the beginning, technique-wise, the way that we play our guys. We're very, very specific about how we coach our corners, and he fits the mold of what we're looking for. That's all he could show at that point," Carroll said.
"You know, we couldn't compete for a ball under the OTA rules. So, until we get to day five, we're kind of in that mode still. So, he'll have his opportunity to show. He's going to get a lot of work and we're going to try to wear him out so that he gains as much as he can as fast again. He's wide open, he's clear, he accepts the information. He communicates really well. I mean, there's no issues there. So, I think the sky's the limit for him.”
Las Vegas' defensive backfield still has work to do, but Carroll believes competition will expose which players are the best.
"We're gathering information really, and I want them to feel what I'm saying. You're either competing or you're not, and so I've got to give them the opportunity to show what they can do and who they are and how far along they've come," Carroll said.
"And I'm not afraid one bit of playing the young guys. If rookies play, I'm fine with that. I've been doing that for years. That's a positive if that can happen. So, we have to give those guys opportunities to show themselves. So that's really what it is, and if you notice we're mixing everybody at all spots with that intention."
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take.