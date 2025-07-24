These Two Raiders' Relationship Got Off to a Rocky Start
Over the offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders have emphasized the importance of growing closer as a team. The Raiders have taken steps on and off the field to help cultivate a more competitive and team-oriented environment. It appears to be working.
The bond between Maxx Crosby and Jackson Powers-Johnson has been evident to teammates and coaches, as the two often collaborate to improve their respective skill sets. Crosby is the leader of the team, and Powers-Johnson has quickly developed into a leader on the offensive side of the ball.
Both players mutually respect the other's game, but although they are close friends now, Crosby noted it was not always that way.
"Yeah, it's funny. It's something, like to be 100% real, like last year, I mean me and Jackson did not have a great relationship," Crosby said.
"I'm hard on guys, especially young dudes. Like, there's respect that's got to be earned when you come into this league, in this locker room, especially. Like, there's a certain standard I expect from the guys, and he did a lot - like the amount of growth he's had in the last year has been unbelievable. If I were sitting here a year ago and you would have told me all the stuff he did this offseason to get himself in this position he's in, I truly wouldn't believe you, but that's the beauty in this game.
After spending last season at guard and center, Powers-Johnson entered the offseason programs as the team's starting center. Powers-Johnson is expected to develop into one of the Raiders' most dependable offensive linemen.
After the second day of training camp, Powers-Johnson elaborated on Crosby's words from the day before.
"I mean, coming in, I had a lot of rough trials. I missed a little training camp, missed a little bit of Organized Team Activities. I came in not proven, so in his eyes, I look at and see, 'Oh here's a second-round pick who hasn't really proved anything.' And then I ended up proving a little bit in-season, a little bit of my work, and really putting in a lot of work in the offseason with him," Powers-Johnson said.
"I mean, you got to think of it -- you're not just going to meet a girl and she's going to love you right away. You got to take her out to dinner a couple of times, meet her parents, and then maybe she'll love you. So I just had to put in the work."
