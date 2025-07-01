BREAKING: Former Raiders Tight End Comes Out of Retirement
The Las Vegas Raiders traded tight end Darren Waller to the New York Giants in 2023. The veteran tight end had consecutive seasons of over 1,000 receiving yards in 2019 and 2020, but several injuries during the 2021 and 2022 seasons hindered his performance, making him expendable.
During his final two seasons with the Raiders, Waller appeared in just 20 total games. When the Raiders traded him in 2023, Waller's 280 catches and 3,394 receiving yards were still ranked third among NFL tight ends since 2019.
Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Waller has decided to come out of retirement and play for the Miami Dolphins after the Dolphins' blockbuster trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The trade sent veteran safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to Miami and Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith to Pittsburgh.
The trade left a hole on the Dolphins' roster at the tight end position. Although the Dolphins had several other tight ends they could have traded for, they decided to bring in the former Raiders tight end.
"Surprise! The Dolphins are finalizing a trade with the New York Giants for former Pro Bowl TE Darren Waller, who is coming out of retirement to play in Miami, per sources," Pelissero said.
"A fascinating twist for Waller, who retired last summer, and a new weapon for a team that just traded Jonnu Smith.
ESPN's Adam Schefter gave further details of the move that sends the rights to Waller's services to the Dolphins in exchange for draft picks.
"Trade: Dolphins are trading a conditional 2026 sixth to the New York Giants for a 2027 seventh-round pick and Darren Waller. Waller is coming out of retirement after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Dolphins worth up to $5 million, per Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey," Schefter said.
Waller's comeback to the National Football League is nearly as surprising as his retirement a year ago. Waller retired in June of 2024 after a lackluster stint with the Giants. In his lone season with the Giants, Waller appeared in 12 games and registered 552 receiving yards on 52 receptions.
His numbers with the Giants were a far cry from his best season with the Raiders, where he registered over 1,100 yards in consecutive seasons, while reeling in at least 90 receptions during both the 2019 and 2020 seasons, respectively.
