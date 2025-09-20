How the Raiders Are Preparing for All Scenarios Ahead of Week 3
The Las Vegas Raiders will hit the road to face the Washington Commanders on Sunday. They hope to avoid a two-game losing streak.
The Raiders Are Ready to Go
It was recently announced that Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will not play against the Raiders on Sunday. Although not having to face Daniels makes any defense's job easier, Pete Carroll knows that opens up many unknowns for the Raiders. They must be ready for anything.
Before the final practice of Week 3, Carroll elaborated on the approach he and his coaching staff have taken this week.
"Well, we know what you guys know. We've read what you've read. We'll see what happens. If DQ [Dan Quinn] finalized it, I don't know that right now, but regardless, yeah, it doesn't change anything for us at all. And we've talked about both guys playing all week long, and we've looked at film of both guys all week long, so that's what they're dealing with," Carroll said.
“Yeah, we have to get out there and get our game right and make sure everybody's got their head in the right direction, and we're going and playing a great football game. This is a winning football club. Danny's [Dan Quinn] turned it around in no time. Had a great season last year, and so, they've got a winning mentality, and they're going to be hard as heck at home. So, that's all. We need to go play our game. That's the challenge."
Carroll noted that Deebo Samuels is a player the Raiders' defense has focused on in practice this week. Carroll knows Samuels is always a threat, as has been the case his entire career. Carroll and the Raiders expect Samuels to line up in various spots on Sunday. Las Vegas will be prepared.
"He's one of the elite offensive players in the league. Got a lot of respect for him, because you look at it, again, I'm always amazed at what these guys can do. They have him in all these different spots, then the intellect and the intelligence needed to be able to execute that, and then to be able to make split-second decisions, and then on top of that, where he's at physically, being able to move and be able to break tackles because he's a receiver," Carroll said.
"He's good at that. When he catches the ball, he runs like a running back. He's compact like that. So, I'm always amazed at how these guys are able to handle so much, and he's been doing it for a while."