Recent Raiders' History Points to Under-the-Radar HC Option

It will be an exciting offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders, who are back in the market for a head coach. Las Vegas on flush with cash and the No. 1 draft pick. The Silver and Black have amazing opportunities ahead on multiple fronts.

Raiders' Search Heats Up

The Raiders have interviews scheduled for the rest of this week and will likely add more throughout the rest of the month. Las Vegas is expected to cast a broad net in its coaching search this offseason. Many names will be mentioned, not all of them should be considered.

The Raiders will receive all kinds of suggestions for their vacant head coaching position, and rightfully so. It will take a specific type of coach, one that is young and offensive-minded, among other things, to help lead what will likely be quarterback Fernando Mendoza and the Raiders' offense.

Although the Raiders' front office was filled with different people at the time, they interviewed Kliff Kingsbury for offensive coordinator before hiring Luke Getsy two offseasons ago. There were several reasons reported for why Kingsbury and the Raiders did not agree on a deal at the time.

The Raiders ' quarterback situation was among the worst in the league. The Washington Commanders had the No. 1 pick, which they used on a quarterback, Jayden Daniels. It is impossible that those two facts did not weigh on Kingsbury's decision. Now, the Raiders have the No.1 pick.

The Commanders had one of the league's top offenses when Daniels was healthy. With an improved Raiders roster, it would be hard to imagine Kingsbury would not be at least a marginal improvement over what the Raiders have had for offensive play-callers over the past few seasons.

Kingsbury is only 46 years old, a far cry from the oldest coach in National Football League history. He has head coaching experience and has worked with some of the most talented quarterbacks in the league on either the collegiate or professional level, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Kingsbury could use Mendoza's arms and legs to help jump-start the Raiders' offense. With Mendoza, an improved offensive line, Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer, Ashton Jeanty, Tre Tucker, and added offensive weapons, Kingsbury could be a sight to behold. Kingsbury is confident in his offense.

"I've seen [the no-huddle offense] done at a high level, you know, whether it's Arizona or here at a very high level and won games and had a lot of yards, a lot of success in that regard. So, I think I'm pretty confident, you know, in that style of play when the pieces are there that you can play a really high level, and it's a very challenging offensive stop," Kingsbury said during training camp last offseason.

At the very least, Kingsbury warrants an interview for a Raiders' front office open to all possibilities.

Regardless of who the Raiders hire, it will be vital that everyone is on the same page. It has been reported that it was not always the case during their 3-14 campaign. On Monday, Raiders General Manager John Spytek elaborated on his relationship with Pete Carroll.

"I wouldn't say that we were operating on different timelines, and I've also never been in a relationship where we both agree all the time. I mean, ask my wife, she'll tell you that,” Spytek said.

“Anything that we didn't always agree on we talked about. I had a great relationship – he was always in my office, I was always in his office, we collectively sat in the space together until we felt like we could make the best decision in the Raiders."

