Raiders' Deland McCullough Shares Special Message
The Las Vegas Raiders had a major shift in personnel this offseason. The new regime brought in a lot of new faces on the coaching side, and they are coaches who are great at their respective positions. The Silver and Black want to get things going in the right direction starting next season, and getting the right coaching staff in place was a huge deal for the franchise once the process started.
One coach that head coach Pete Carroll brought over from the college ranks was running backs coach Deland McCullough. McCullough spent the last three seasons at Notre Dame. During his time there he developed their running backs, and they were great during his time there. Last season, McCullough was part of that Notre Dame team that made it to the National Championship.
Now, McCullough will do his best to get the Raiders running backs in order, to improve their run game next season. McCullough is a well-known and respected coach around the league.
Recently McCullough shared a special message about his parents.
"My mama is, I mean she is special man," said McCullough on The Pivot Podcast. "And when I reached out to her, I sent the Facebook message and said sorry for reaching out to you this way, but were you in Pennsylvania, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in December 1972 and put a baby boy up for adoption?"
"First thing I got on my phone it said message read, so I am like oh shoot. I am at a special teams meeting at USC. I got my phone like, all right. So, I just put in there a question mark like I asked a question. And she says, yes. I got up and walked out of that meeting. I walked out to the hallway and was like, What did you name the baby? She texted back and said Not Deland."
"I asked What did you name him? And she said Jon. And man, I started to cry. The secretary standing there like coach McCullough, are you okay? I said nah, I am really good. I am better than you think. We were about to have a running backs meeting, and I told her can I call you back later, She was like, What is going on?"
"She was telling me where she lives and this and that. And I am telling her, yeah. So we get to a spot where you got to get up to the main campus, I was by myself, and it just happened this way ... I said Shoot who is my dad ... She said Your dad is a man named Sherman Smith. I hit the ground. I said Oh, I know him. She said how."
"I said he recruited me. He was my coach. He had been my mentor for over 20 years."
