Raiders HC Pete Carroll's Message Has Been Clear
The Las Vegas Raiders knew when they hired veteran head coach Pete Carroll that it was going to be clear what his goals were with the team. To Carroll, he is looking at this Raiders team as one that can win now. He is not going to be waiting around to see what this team can produce for him in a couple of years. He wants to win, and he wants to do it starting next season with this team.
Carroll brings his veteran experience to a team that has been wanting for a leader like Carroll at the head coaching position. Carroll has seen it all, or mostly all, during his legendary coaching career. And if he has anything to give, he will share it with his players on how to do certain things, or if they have any questions about their position or the team. Carroll is that guy.
He has also made it clear to his players that they had better come ready to go each and every day. Carroll knows how to get his team going, and that is to fire up the competitive juices all season long. Carroll has started it already this offseason. He has his team in practice going all out and making sure they are creating that much-needed chemistry that can help them win games next season.
Our Hondo Carpenter and Ezekiel Trezevant discussed the competitive nature of Carroll on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Pete is trying to send a message, compete, compete, compete, and I love that and I think it is great," said Carpenter. "I tweeted a picture of the players walking into the build, Pete had put up a sign that says "Always Compete."
"Not just a motto, they are living it. It should only lead to the betterment of the team," said Trezevant. "I think the guys are excited about it. I think that is how you make sure that energy you see every day at practice, it is not fake because they know, they have to go out there and produce and go out and compete with each other."
"Effort is not the issue hear, but you have a lot of new pieces player-wise and coaching-wise. So there are going to be mistakes, and then on top of that, you add into that they still need to put on the pads."
