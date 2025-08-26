Raiders' Deland McDullough Gives Key Insight on RB Room
A season ago, the Las Vegas Raiders had the worst running attack in the National Football League. This offseason, the Raiders addressed that problem, and now they can possibly have a good one this season. The Raiders went out and drafted the best running back in the 2025 NFL Draft in Ashton Jeanty. The Raiders also added veteran running back Rasheem Mostert to the room as well. And they have a good back in Zamir White that was already in the building.
We know that head coach Pete Carroll likes to run the ball with his offense. We want to establish a run game this season, and that will set up the offense well in the pass game. It is something that is going to go a long way for this Raiders team. Carroll made it clear what he wants out of his running backs. Carroll also knew that he had to go out and make sure they had the best possible coach to be successful.
Deland McDullough
That is why Carroll added Deland McDullough to his coaching staff. McDullough spent last season at Notre Dame, and they have a good running game. McDullough has come in this offseason and has made the running back room better. Zamir White looks much improved from last season and will likely be the backup running back. That is something we did not see coming when training camp started.
McDullough will continue to develop the rest of the running back room as well. And when you have a starting running back like Jeanty, you want to pair him with a great coach like McDullough.
"I pride myself in building great running back rooms," said McDullough. "You know, whatever room it is, and taking it up several levels. And in a matter of fact, I want to say I know what we are doing. The guy's body language, their buy-in, the belief that they have right now, it show me everything I need. So, now we've got to show everybody. We've got to get out of here on the field when the regular season comes and show what we are about."
The Raiders are in good hands with McCullough as their running backs coach. It is going to make the running backs better for the offense.
