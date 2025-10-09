Analyzing 2 of the Raiders' Top Offensive Threats
The Las Vegas Raiders knew coming into the season they would have to depend on a lot of younger players this season. Some have responded and some have not.
Up-and-Coming Raiders
The Raiders' draft class has been led by running back Ashton Jeanty and wide receiver Dont'e Thornton. Although the Raiders offense is still finding its identity, Jeany and Thornton are bound to be critical to the Raiders' success moving forward.
Before the Raiders practiced this week, veteran quarterback Geno Smith shared his thoughts on both players. Both rookies are gradually coming along, but the Raiders hope to get both more involved soon, as doing so would likely help take some of the pressur off Smith.
In Week 1, Smith showed he has the potential.
“Same player, man. He's a hell of a player. He's a great player, great back. Again, when we get him in space, you can see what he can do with the ball. I think that's evident on tape. And he punishes guys in the open field," Smith said.
"Really smart, young player, really mature guy as well. And he's got a lot of great intangibles about him. But, I mean, he's explosive with that ball in his hand, so we got to get him the ball, get him in open field, get him in space, and he'll make things happen.”
Entering the season, the Raiders had high hopes for rookie wide receiver Dont'e Thornton. He has yet to break out, but Thornton has flashed his long-term potential, assuming he continues to work on his skills, such as route running.
Still, Smith raved about the Raiders' rookie wide receiver.
“Repetition. And that's something that you know is always going to be the father of learning. Continue to rep these things. And talking in the meeting room, talking in the classroom. I call him late night some time just to remind him that, ‘Hey, man, you're the guy, and we're counting on you.’ So, Dont’e [Thornton Jr.] is doing a great job," Smith said.
"He's learning, as we all are, and he's getting better from week to week. That's all you can ask from him. He's taking the right approach. And it's going to click here soon. It's going to click and I really believe that.”
