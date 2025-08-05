Raiders Today

Raiders Release First 2025 Depth Chart

The Las Vegas Raiders released their first depth chart under new head coach Pete Carroll.

Michael Canelo

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll during training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll during training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks on Thursday in their first preseason game. The Silver and Black will be getting a first look at how their team looks against a different team. This is going to be an important game for the players to show that they have been building that key chemistry in training camp.

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll will be making his return to Seattle, and he is expected to play his starters.

The Raiders also released their first unofficial depth chart.

OFFENSE

,
Jun 11, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws the ball during Las Vegas Raiders Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

QB: Geno Smith; Aidan O'Connell; Cam Miller

RB: Ashton Jeanty; Zamir White, Raheem Mostert, Chris Collier; Sincere McCormick, Dylan Laube

WR: Jakobi Meyers; Alex Bachman; Tommy Mellott

WR: Tre Tucker; Jack Bech; Phillip Dorsett; Seth Williams; Kawaan Baker

WR: Dont'e Thornton; Collin Johnson; Justin Shorter; Shedrick Jackson; Ketron Jackson Jr.

TE: Brock Bowers; Michael Mayer; Ian Thomas, Albert Okwuegbunam; Qadir Ismail, Carter Runyon

LT: Kolton Miller; Charles Grant; Dalton Wagner

LG: Dylan Parham; Caleb Rogers; Gottlieb Ayedze; Atonio Mafi

C: Jordan Meredith; Will Putnam

RG: Jackson Powers-Johnson, Alex Cappa; Jarrod Hufford; Laki Tasi

RT: DJ Glaze; Thayer Munford Jr.; Parker Clements

DEFENSE

ddd
Dec 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) reacts after a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

DE: Maxx Crosby; Tyree Wilson; Jah Joyner; Jahfari Harvey

DT: Jonah Laulu; Zach Carter; JJ Pegues; Keondre Coburn

DT: Adam Butler; Leki Fotu; Tank Booker; Treven Ma'ae

DE: Malcolm Koonce; Charles Snowden; Tonka Hemingway; Andre Carter II, Ovie Oghoufo

OLB: Germaine Pratt; Jamal Adams; Amari Gainer

MLB: Elandon Roberts; Tommy Eichenberg; Cody Linden; Michael Barrett

OLB: Devin White; Jaylon Smith; Matt Jones

CB: Darnay Holmes; Greedy Vance; Kyu Blu Kelly

CB: Darien Porter; Decamerion Richardson; Sam Webb;

CB: Eric Stokes; JT Woods; John Humphrey

FS: Isaiah Pola-Mao; Chris Smith II; Hudson Clark;

SS: Jeremy Chinn; Thomas Harper; Trey Taylor; Lonnie Johnson Jr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

l
Dec 22, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole (6) leave the field after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

P: AJ Cole

K: Daniel Carlson

H: AJ Cole

LS: Jacob Bobenmoyer

KR: Tre Tucker; Sincere McCormick; Dylan Laube; Tommy Mellott

PR: Tre Tucker; Ashton Jeanty; Alex Bachman; Tommy Mellot

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about the Raiders and more.

While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.

feed

Published
Michael Canelo
MICHAEL CANELO