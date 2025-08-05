Raiders Release First 2025 Depth Chart
The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks on Thursday in their first preseason game. The Silver and Black will be getting a first look at how their team looks against a different team. This is going to be an important game for the players to show that they have been building that key chemistry in training camp.
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll will be making his return to Seattle, and he is expected to play his starters.
The Raiders also released their first unofficial depth chart.
OFFENSE
QB: Geno Smith; Aidan O'Connell; Cam Miller
RB: Ashton Jeanty; Zamir White, Raheem Mostert, Chris Collier; Sincere McCormick, Dylan Laube
WR: Jakobi Meyers; Alex Bachman; Tommy Mellott
WR: Tre Tucker; Jack Bech; Phillip Dorsett; Seth Williams; Kawaan Baker
WR: Dont'e Thornton; Collin Johnson; Justin Shorter; Shedrick Jackson; Ketron Jackson Jr.
TE: Brock Bowers; Michael Mayer; Ian Thomas, Albert Okwuegbunam; Qadir Ismail, Carter Runyon
LT: Kolton Miller; Charles Grant; Dalton Wagner
LG: Dylan Parham; Caleb Rogers; Gottlieb Ayedze; Atonio Mafi
C: Jordan Meredith; Will Putnam
RG: Jackson Powers-Johnson, Alex Cappa; Jarrod Hufford; Laki Tasi
RT: DJ Glaze; Thayer Munford Jr.; Parker Clements
DEFENSE
DE: Maxx Crosby; Tyree Wilson; Jah Joyner; Jahfari Harvey
DT: Jonah Laulu; Zach Carter; JJ Pegues; Keondre Coburn
DT: Adam Butler; Leki Fotu; Tank Booker; Treven Ma'ae
DE: Malcolm Koonce; Charles Snowden; Tonka Hemingway; Andre Carter II, Ovie Oghoufo
OLB: Germaine Pratt; Jamal Adams; Amari Gainer
MLB: Elandon Roberts; Tommy Eichenberg; Cody Linden; Michael Barrett
OLB: Devin White; Jaylon Smith; Matt Jones
CB: Darnay Holmes; Greedy Vance; Kyu Blu Kelly
CB: Darien Porter; Decamerion Richardson; Sam Webb;
CB: Eric Stokes; JT Woods; John Humphrey
FS: Isaiah Pola-Mao; Chris Smith II; Hudson Clark;
SS: Jeremy Chinn; Thomas Harper; Trey Taylor; Lonnie Johnson Jr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
P: AJ Cole
K: Daniel Carlson
H: AJ Cole
LS: Jacob Bobenmoyer
KR: Tre Tucker; Sincere McCormick; Dylan Laube; Tommy Mellott
PR: Tre Tucker; Ashton Jeanty; Alex Bachman; Tommy Mellot
