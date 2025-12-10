1 Potential Defensive Move That Makes Sense for Raiders

With one of the top picks in the NFL Draft, if not the top pick in the draft, and plenty of money to spend in free agency, the Las Vegas Raiders are set for a critical offseason.

A Move for the Raiders to Consider

The Raiders must choose wisely in the draft and in free agency. They will have no shortage of options of players to add to their roster. There is one player that continues to get recognized as a logical piece worth the Raiders' consideration.

" The Raiders are a weird team to try to project for 2026. On the one hand, this season has been a disaster as the Geno Smith and Pete Carroll experiment has blown up in their face, coming into the final month of the year already eliminated from the playoffs at 2-11," Sullivan said.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) carries the ball as Las Vegas Raiders safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. (32) defends during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"That said, there are still pieces to like on the roster, which includes Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty on offense and, of course, Maxx Crosby on defense. Adding Trey Hendrickson to pair opposite of Crosby would create one of the top pass-rushing duos in the league if both are healthy.

"While the Raiders need to figure out what they want to do at quarterback next season, they have money to burn as they are projected to have roughly $107.1 million in available space (via Over the Cap), which is second-most in the NFL."

A More Realistic Option

Although there is no comparing their respective careers, the Raiders have a defensive end on their roster who has put up similar sack numbers to Hendrickson this season. The Raiders could use a healthy Hendrickson but have a much more affordable and less risky option already on the roster.

Koonce could, of course, decide to play elsewhere, as he will be free to do so this offseason in free agency. However, the Raiders could also make him enough of an offer to stay in a city he has already spent years building personally and professionally. He is a serviceable option opposite Maxx Crosby.

Last week, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham credited Koonce's gradual emergence this season after suffering a season-ending injury last season, days before the Raiders' Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Koonce has had a sack in each of the Raiders' past two games.

"I think really, when you talk about sacks, most of the time, it's coming from a combination of coverage and pressure. So, I think, he's probably the first one to tell you he's got to be thinking the guys behind him cover. So, that's one thing. And then more sacks are made in terms of just relentless pursuit to the ball,” Graham said.

“You talk about the one in Cleveland where he took it up high, counted back, that was an effort play. So, again, the health thing, you'd have to talk to him about that, because when he's up, he's up. But I think it's a combination of the coverage.

“I think it's a combination of just that relentless pursuit and maybe getting more comfortable, and just again, as we accumulate games, we have more awareness of what they're doing, because nothing really changes that much so. But he's an aware football player."

Nov 17, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) reacts after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

