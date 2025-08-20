Former Raiders QB Will Play Role in NFL Opener
The National Football League will once again be going to Brazil for the second straight year to play a regular-season game. The NFL had a good one last season and this season they will look to do the same. This game will be the second game of the NFL season, and it will be played on a Friday once again. It is great to see the NFL expanding its game internationally. They have been doing a good job of getting the NFL in different parts of the world.
Former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will make his way down to Brazil as well. He will be part of the pregame crew down in Brazil. Carr is a former NFL quarterback who will be giving a good insight into what that game can present for each team and what their game plan is going into that match-up.
Derek Carr
Carr knows the teams very well from his playing days. The game in Brazil will feature the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Los Angeles Chargers, in an AFC West battle to open up the season.
"Derek Carr will be part of the pregame crew for YouTube on Chiefs-Chargers opener from Brazil," said Josh Dubow of AP.
Carr called it a career and retired this offseason. Carr is one of the best quarterbacks, if not the best quarterback, in the Raiders' franchise history. He is one of the best to ever suit up for the Silver and Black as well. Carr was a staple for the Raiders for many years, and it was fun to watch him play, especially for Raider Nation.
Carr led the Raiders to the playoffs twice in 2016 and 2021. Unfortunately, in 2016, Carr got injured towards the end of the season and could not play in the playoff game. Many see that 2016 season as a season where the Raiders could have made a deep playoff run, but the Carr injury put that to rest. In 2021, Carr led the Raiders to an incredible late-season run to get into the playoffs.
Per Raiders: Carr was drafted with the 36th pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Raiders. In nine seasons with the team, he broke nearly every franchise passing record, recording 63 wins as a starter and 33 game-winning drives. He holds the franchise record for passing yards (35,222), passing touchdowns (217), pass completions (3,201) and pass attempts (4,958). He also earned four Pro Bowl nods as a Raider.
