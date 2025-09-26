Former Raider Gives Thoughts on Week 4 Matchup
It is only Week 4 of the NFL season, but this week feels like a must win for the Silver and Black. They will be back at home at Allegiant Stadium, facing a team that they will have a chance to beat. The Las Vegas Raiders will face the Chicago Bears of the NFC North.
This will be a game of teams that are 1-2, but the feelings for these teams are completely different. The Raiders are looking to bounce back after playing a game that was really bad on their end.
The Bears are coming off their first win of the season last week, and their offense looked like they were finally clicking. They are looking to come to Las Vegas and take one on the road against this Raiders team that has a lot of questions to answer. A lot of people around the NFL have also been talking about how they think that there is going to be more Bears fans at Allegiant Stadium than Raiders fans. That is something we have seen a lot over the years.
The Raiders have to give their fans something good to cheer about, but most importantly, they have to come out with wins. That is something they have to figure out and do quickly. The Raiders have to show that they have made the adjustments and see if their offensive line is better this week than it has been over the last two games. If they can improve the line, it is going to be a different story for this team this Sunday.
Derek Carr Gives his take on Week 4 for the Raiders
"Listen, the offensive line, everyone is talking about this offensive line," said Carr on the Home Grown Network. "They played really good recently. They did some good things. In this last game, they had some struggles with some movement. There was some movement. Guess what? It is early in the season. The Commanders had a great plan. Look, the offensive line is going to get it corrected. Because I believe in Kolton Miller."
"Geno Smith balled. Everyone, Geno Smith is terrible. Oh, the Chargers game, that was one game. Geno is fine. Geno has been balling; he is going to do great. Geno is who we think he is. He is a good quarterback.
