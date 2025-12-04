New Analysis Paints a Bleak Picture for Raiders QB Geno Smith

The Las Vegas Raiders' 2025 NFL season has been one to forget. Instead of improving and taking a step in the right direction this season, they have taken several steps back and have not shown any improvement all season.

The Raiders were looking to make the season one where they show they would win games and be competitive. That is something people want to see from this team, but it has been the same story for the Silver and Black, one that has been ongoing for a long time.

The biggest issue with this team has been the offense. It was suppose to be better, and it was the unit of this team that the front office upgraded this offseason. But the moves they made have not been planned out the way they wanted to. It has not been a good look for this team because they were supposed to be better because of the moves.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA;Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

One of the biggest moves the Raiders made this offseason was trading for veteran quarterback Geno Smith . Smith was supposed to come in and be that leader and lead this team to a better showing on the offensive side of the ball. Smith has had one of the worst seasons in his career with the Silver and Black this season. Smith's play has been bad, and it has not gotten better throughout the season. Smith is tied for the most interceptions in the NFL this season.

Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated made his updated quarterback rankings for the 2025 season. He ranked Geno Smith at the bottom of the list.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) practices before the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

23. Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders

Last ranking: 22

" The Raiders traded a third-round pick to the Seahawks for Smith, and it’s been a debacle. Smith looks like he’s reached the end of the line at 35, throwing 14 interceptions while leading Las Vegas to a 2–10 record. Smith’s EPA of -80.0 is better than only Ward’s, sitting directly behind Gabriel and Flacco. With two years remaining on his contract, the Raiders might need to eat $18.5 million in dead money and move on."

Surprisingly, Smith has not been benched all season. Many quarterbacks, if they were to play the way that Smith has this season, would have been on the bench. It is going to be interesting to see if the Raiders keep Smith this upcoming offseason for the 2026 season. Or will the Raiders move on from Smith?

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush (30) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Smith's ranking.