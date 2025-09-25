Raiders' Tom Brady Fires Back at Critics
Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady has been pulling double duty since becoming an NFL broadcaster for FOX and getting part ownership of the Silver and Black.
Raiders owner Mark Davis has brought in Brady to help him make decisions based on the Raiders franchise. Brady has had a big part in what the Raiders have done over this past offseason. Brady has been part of making huge decisions for the Raiders, and he continues to do his best to get this team back on track.
Over the last couple of weeks, Brady has been a hot topic because the National Football League has allowed Brady to do both things without having strict rules on how he can conduct production meetings when he is getting ready to call a game. Brady was also seen in the Raiders coaching box during Week 2. That has been something that some NFL owners do not like about Brady having these two roles. But Brady had a response to that.
"I love football. At its core it is a game of principles," said Brady on his "Do Your Job'" Newsletter. "And with all the success it has given me, I feel I have a moral and ethical duty to the sport; which is why the point where my roles in it intersect is not actually a point of conflict, despite what the paranoid and distrustful might believe. Rather, it's the place from which my ethical duty emerges: to grow, evolve, and improve the game that has given me everything," he wrote.
Tom Brady's Conflict
As a broadcaster, Brady gets access to other teams' players and coaches that other owners do not have," said NFL Senior Insider Adam Schefter. "This has raised concerns about a conflict of interest. That was amplified during a Week 2 "Monday Night Football" ESPN broadcast that showed Brady in the Raiders' booth wearing a headset during the first quarter of Las Vegas' 20-9 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers."
"When you live through uncertain and untrusting times like we are today, it is very easy to watch a person's passions and profession intersect, and to believe you're looking at some sort of dilemma," added Brady. "Because when you're blinded by distrust, it's hard to see anything other than self-interest," he wrote."
