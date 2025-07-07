Derek Carr's Next Favorite Raiders Moments Came Against Surprising Team
One game that Raider Nation will never forget about in the Raiders' 2016 season was Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints. That was a game to open up the season on the road that no one gave the Raiders a chance to win. And they pulled it off in a crazy ending.
Former Oakland and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr called it a career and retired this offseason. Carr is one of the best quarterbacks, if not the best quarterback, in the Raiders franchise history. He is one of the best to ever suit up for the Silver and Black as well. Carr was a staple for the Raiders for many years, and it was fun to watch him play, especially for Raider Nation.
Carr led the Raiders to the playoffs twice in 2016 and 2021. Unfortunately, in 2016, Carr got injured towards the end of the season and could not play in the playoff game. Many see that 2016 season as a season where the Raiders could have made a deep playoff run, but the Carr injury put that to rest. In 2021, Carr led the Raiders to an incredible late-season run to get into the playoffs.
Per Raiders: Carr was drafted with the 36th pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Raiders. In nine seasons with the team, he broke nearly every franchise passing record, recording 63 wins as a starter and 33 game-winning drives. He holds the franchise record for passing yards (35,222), passing touchdowns (217), pass completions (3,201) and pass attempts (4,958). He also earned four Pro Bowl nods as a Raider.
"We are playing against Hall of Fame Drew Brees, against DA, Sean Payton, all of these guys, Brandon Cooks just caught a 100-yard touchdown on us. This game was unbelievable," said Derek Carr on the Home Grown Network. "And I will never forget running for a first down and doing a flip over somebody and doing the first down signal, well one of my college teammates is standing right there. There were so many good memories about that game."
"Obvioulsy hitting Seth Roberts for the touchdown and I remember Jack Del Rio telling me we are going for it, we are going for two ... We called a zone play and we got one on one and Crabtree was my guy, he had the fade, I gave him the chance and he made a great play. Back in the Superdome, it was awesome.
