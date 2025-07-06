Derek Carr Recalls Favorite Raiders Moment vs. Hated Rival
One game that Raider Nation always brings up when they are talking about the Raiders and Chiefs rivalry is the game that took place in Oakland in 2017. It was one of the craziest games between these two bitter rivals.
Former Oakland and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr called it a career and retired this offseason. Carr is one of the best quarterbacks, if not the best quarterback, in the Raiders franchise history. He is one of the best to ever suit up for the Silver and Black as well. Carr was a staple for the Raiders for many years, and it was fun to watch him play, especially for Raider Nation.
Carr led the Raiders to the playoffs twice in 2016 and 2021. Unfortunately, in 2016, Carr got injured towards the end of the season and could not play in the playoff game. Many see that 2016 season as a season where the Raiders could have made a deep playoff run, but the Carr injury put that to rest. In 2021, Carr led the Raiders to an incredible late-season run to get into the playoffs.
Per Raiders: Carr was drafted with the 36th pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Raiders. In nine seasons with the team, he broke nearly every franchise passing record, recording 63 wins as a starter and 33 game-winning drives. He holds the franchise record for passing yards (35,222), passing touchdowns (217), pass completions (3,201) and pass attempts (4,958). He also earned four Pro Bowl nods as a Raider.
Carr recently talked about his favorite moment against the Chiefs in his career.
"October 19, 2017. I know you are surprised that this is not number one but for whatever reason it only made it to three," said Carr on the Home Grown Network. "It was the Kansas City game, Thursday Night, we signed NaVorro Bowman literally on Monday, this man plays one Thursday and does not miss a snap. I think that is one of my favorite moments of that game, besides all the bombs we were throwing."
"We run about seven untimed downs, they had penalties, we had penalties, the clock is at zero, everybody is staring, everyone is watching, we are in the Coliseum, we are in the color rush jerseys, which looked sick. It was an amazing atmosphere and I will never forget it."
