Derek Carr Speaks on His Favorite Raider Moments
Former Oakland and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr called it a career and retired this offseason. Carr is one of the best quarterbacks, if not the best quarterback, in the Raiders franchise history. He is one of the best to ever suit up for the Silver and Black as well. Carr was a staple for the Raiders for many years, and it was fun to watch him play, especially for Raider Nation.
Carr holds a lot of the quarterback records for the Raiders. He gave everything he could to the franchise. During his Raider career, the team had a lot of difficult times but the one person who stood in the middle and never went away was Carr.
Per Raiders: Carr was drafted with the 36th pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Raiders. In nine seasons with the team, he broke nearly every franchise passing record, recording 63 wins as a starter and 33 game-winning drives. He holds the franchise record for passing yards (35,222), passing touchdowns (217), pass completions (3,201) and pass attempts (4,958). He also earned four Pro Bowl nods as a Raider.
Carr led the Raiders to the playoffs twice in 2016 and 2021. Unfortunately, in 2016, Carr got injured towards the end of the season and could not play in the playoff game. Many see that 2016 season as a season where the Raiders could have made a deep playoff run, but the Carr injury put that to rest. In 2021, Carr led the Raiders to an incredible late-season run to get into the playoffs.
Carr recently talked about his favorite moments as a Raider. with The Homegrown Network.
"Number five, I am going to go with the Pittsburgh Steelers game at Home in 2018 in the Oakland Coliseum, the Black Hole was rocking, it was unbelievable. I would never forget we were in Topeka. And I told Seth Roberts, on a timeout, I was like "If we get this play and I know it is a deep cross, but we get two high, Seth, I want you to take the middle ... They played two high. They had a safety run down the middle with him, and Seth took Topeka right down the middle. We hit it."
"We hit Seth Roberts in the middle. It was one of my favorite throws of my life. And I threw a peppermint at a backboard like 55-yards away one time and drilled it. This was one of my favorite throws. It was unbelievable."
