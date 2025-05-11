Analyst Sounds Off on the Raiders' Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders 2024 campaign was filled with several holes, as they look to re-piece the franchise going into the new campaign. With new faces on both sides of the ball, the offense should surely be better, but when it comes to the defense, they just need to stay healthy.
The Raiders' defense was arguably the best part of the franchise last season, regardless of the average points scored against the franchise per game. The defense saw players blossom into their own as well as reminded fans how good certain players can be if they are healthy and on the field.
With a returning Maxx Crosby to energize the defensive line, the Raiders could be one team from a defensive standpoint that improves the most for the 2025 season. So much so that analyst Ryan Wilson of NFL on CBS believes that Las Vegas has the pieces to have an improved defense going forward.
"Can this defense be sneaky average?" Wilson said. "By that I mean, can they hold up long enough that if the Raiders score 28-45 points, can they eek out a win. We all know about Maxx Crosby, of course, that's where the conversation starts."
"Christian Wilkins will be back off the injury, they signed Devin White, the linebacker who played for the Buccaneers forever. Elandon Roberts comes over from New England, by way previously of that he was with the Steelers. They signed Jermey Chinn and they got Eric Stokes."
"On paper, this defense should look a lot better than it did a year ago. We'll see how it plays out in reality, in one of the toughest divisions in football."
Last season, in terms of average allowed offensive yards, the Raiders ranked 15th in the NFL. Where they struggled was when the ball got close to the end zone, as they averagely allowed 25.5 points per game.
With a better offensive outlook going into the new year, the Raiders might be able to put the pieces together quicker than expected. While Wilson did note the AFC West is one of the tougher divisions to compete in, it's a strong test if the Raiders are ready to start swimming, rather than sink.
