Why Raider Nation Should Be Optimistic for Next Season
The Las Vegas Raiders haven't been a team that's seen much success lately. The last time they were above .500 was in 2021, and ever since then, Raiders Nation has been subjected to losing season after losing season.
However, for the first time in a long time, it feels like there is hope in Las Vegas for them to be something more. The Raiders' front office has done a lot of work to ensure that this new regime in Las Vegas is set up with as much as they can to find success early on.
The Raiders had an incredible opportunity with the sixth overall pick, and they knew that to maximize that pick for all its worth, they needed to bring in a new set of coaches and personnel to start anew. Their choices of John Spytek and Pete Carroll have worked out great for them so far, and Ashton Jeanty will be a dynamic star for Raiders Nation to root for.
Fans of the Raiders have a lot to look forward to next season. Carroll is back in the NFL. They get to see the debut of a generational talent on their team, they traded for Geno Smith, who will be the best quarterback they've had in years.
Tyler Sullivan is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he recently published an article that details one reason for optimism for every NFL team. For the Raiders, he decided the thing to be most optimistic about is their improved run game.
"The Raiders were downright terrible running the football last season. They ran for a league-worst 1,357 yards in 2024, giving them a per-game average of 79.8 yards rushing. Those fortunes will change, however, now that Las Vegas deployed the No. 6 overall pick at the 2025 NFL Draft to bring in runner Ashton Jeanty.
The Boise State star was a beast during this final collegiate season, rushing for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns. That production, combined with his blend of elite traits, has earned him comparisons to LaDainian Tomlinson during the pre-draft process. Even if he's a sliver of Tomlinson, it should be a night-and-day difference for the Raiders on the ground".
The Raiders' improved run game will not only be because of Jeanty, but also a concentrated effort to make that their offensive identity moving forward. Their run game will be among the best in the NFL next season, and that will lead to a much-improved record.
