The 1 Position Group That Hasn't Let the Raiders Down
The Las Vegas Raiders have a roster filled with veterans at critical positions.
Raiders' Solid Group
Las Vegas' defense has a few holes in it, but that is primarily among the defensive backfield. Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll has regularly expressed confidence in his group of linebackers and his defensive line. After seven games, that confidence remains.
"I love the way they play. I really love the way they play. And E-Rob [Roberts] has a big factor in that his style is exactly what we're looking for – downhill, light you up, really aggressive, really a great communicator to make sure that we make our calls, take advantage of the opportunities," Carroll said.
"And the guys, I thought they played a really good game as a group. I agree with you, and I think he rubs kind of in the center of that, but that's three wild freakin' football players. Those guys love to play the game, and it's fun to see him have that kind of that kind of game."
Carroll noted that a clear set of leaders leads the defense in addition to their group of veteran linebackers. Most notably, Las Vegas' defense is led by defensive lineman Maxx Crosby, who missed time against the Kansas City Chiefs because of an injury. The Raiders desperately need him back.
"There's no question. They're so driven. And you connect that with Maxx [Crosby], we have a winning group there. That defense can really play like that. That isn't a surprise. I think had the scores been a little bit more in our line, been head and all, you would have recognized it even sooner,” Carroll said.
"Remember that it was just a couple of weeks ago, we're a fraction of a second off on the field goal to win that game. We just a hair late or whatever it was that gave them a chance to block a kick. We're so much closer to being on the other end of it than it has appeared. It's why this game is important to us, to get this win, and at home, and all the rest of it. It is important as we take our next step forward, hopefully we can capitalize on it."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on White.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take on the defense and more.