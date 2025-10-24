Raiders’ Jakobi Meyers Shares Explosive Message Amidst Trade Buzz
For the second consecutive season, the Las Vegas Raiders' top wide receiver is unhappy, but this time for a very different reason. Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is in a contract season and has done enough for the Raiders over the past two seasons to warrant a new contract.
That much is undeniable, especially considering how bad the Raiders' offense looked without Meyers on the field against the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday. Even without Brock Bowers on the field, the Raiders' offense had a chance with Meyers still in the mix. No Meyers meant no chance on Sunday.
The Raiders would be wise to know that what happened Sunday is likely to happen again. It is fair to assume Las Vegas' front office knows that, as Meyers' importance to the offense was the reason they reportedly turned down Meyers' request. Both sides have a point, which makes things difficult.
It likely would have been cheaper for the Raiders to sign him before the season started, before his value to them was proven so definitively. They also would have likely gotten more in return in a potential trade had they pulled the trigger earlier.
The Raiders are in a tough spot: their offense is anemic without Meyers, but it is also clear they do not want to spend much money. Heading into the Bye Week, Meyers made it clear that he still wanted to be traded.
"Oh, for sure, but I'm a professional at the end of the day. I'm just trying to play good football," Meyers said.
"I just want to be where my feet are. They know how I feel. It’s no reason for me to keep going back crying to them, ‘Can you get me out of here?’ Like, if you move me, you move me. But for the meantime, I got some real people that I care about next to me. I’m trying to make sure I’m being my best self for them."
“Like, if you move me, you move me. But for the meantime, I got some real people that I care about next to me. I’m trying to make sure I’m being my best self for them. I’m just trying to play good football. If I’m here, I’ll play good football. If I’m not here, I go out there and play wherever I’m supposed to be. Wherever I am at, I’m trying to get healthy and play good football. That’s really all it is.”
