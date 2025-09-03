This Raiders Position Group Continues to Draw Closer Together
One of the causes for the Las Vegas Raiders' struggles over the past two seasons was that neither team was all that close with each other. Although the Raiders had few locker room issues, and rallied together at times, overall, the teams had room for improvement in that area.
Strengthening Their Bond
Under Pete Carroll, the Raiders have emphasized assembling a roster and fostering an enviornment that helps cultivate relationships between every player in the locker room. This is the case regardless of tenure or position.
There are few position groups on the Raiders roster that are closer than their group of linebackers. Las Vegas revamped their linebacker corps, adding several players who are hungry to prove themselves.
Veteran linebackers Elandon Roberts, Devin White, and Germaine Pratt are each uniquely talented and look to help the Raiders' defense in various ways this season. Following training camp, Roberts explained his relationship with his fellow linebackers.
"Yeah, I just, I don't really know. I talk sometimes. It's kind of when I get bored. I get a little bored in practice. Geno [Smith] might be throwing it a lot. There's not a lot of run plays. So I'm kind of, 'Alright, this is boring.' I can't kill nobody in the kill zone yet because it's practice. So I start talking that way. Or like, for example, yesterday we had one-on-ones versus the running backs, and rules have kind of changed now with one-on-one, so you can't really rush them a certain way, so it's slanted. So the running backs got to chirping," Roberts said.
"So I'm just like, 'Y'all know team run is next,' and they still chirping. Like, 'All right, I was going to take it easy on y'all today, but I guess I'll set this tone.' And yeah, I think it's little stuff like that. I don't understand why they mess with me, man.
I'll be minding my business and stuff like that. But it'd be fun because Devin [White] is kind of the ring leader in the room of the talking and whatnot. So Devin, every day, I'd be feeling bad for him sometimes. I'm like, 'Dev,' and he won't be quiet, so I lay off of him. But then when they start with me, I'm like, 'All right, you asked for it. That's on you.'"
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.