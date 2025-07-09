The Raiders' Most Significant Remaining Need
The Las Vegas Raiders have spent the offseason making additions to their offense and defense. Las Vegas has undoubtedly improved, but it still has room to improve even more, as it continues trying to build a more competitive football team.
The Raiders have plenty of room to improve on the defensive side of the ball. Josh Edwards of CBS Sports believes that although the Raiders have several positions that they could use help at, none are more pressing than their issues at cornerback.
"There are several positions on Las Vegas' roster that leaves a lot to be desired. The Raiders need young players to step up. One spot bereft of young talent is linebacker, which is filled by Germaine Pratt, Elandon Roberts, and Devin White," Edwards said.
"Wide receiver has some promising rookies who could contribute. Defensive tackle, cornerback, and safety are other spots that could cost them games this season."
The Raiders are confident in their group of veteran linebackers heading into the season. However, they will need the group to stay healthy and outperform what is expected of them. Las Vegas has added plenty of linebackers this season, in search of the right combination.
Raiders Linebackers Coach John Glenn analyzed the group.
"I think when you look at what we are trying to do at linebacker right now, obviously, we lost some key pieces. We were certainly sad to see people, but it was also an opportunity for new faces and new players to get a chance at a new beginning. So, the first thing we wanted to establish is a physical nature at the position," Glenn said
Glenn noted how the Raiders' newest additions at linebacker will help them this upcoming season. Las Vegas undoubtedly lost two talented linebackers with the departures of Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo, but they believe their additions will compensate for those losses.
"I think when you look at E Rob [Elandon Roberts], that is what he brings. He brings a physical stature to the position that people are going to have to deal with," Glenn said.
"Then, another addition, Devin White, we are bringing speed and someone who can play in space. Someone that has been there and done that. It was another opportunity for us to get another fast linebacker that has an opportunity to show exactly who he is."
