The Raiders' Biggest Difference Between This Season and Last Season
The Las Vegas Raiders are a much different team than they were at this time last offseason. They are even a much different team than they were in January when last season ended. The Raiders wasted no time making some of their biggest changes.
Those changes include a new general manager, head coach, quarterback, running back, and several new players on the defensive side of the ball. After years of poor coaching, poor performances by the players, injuries and sheer bad luck, the Raiders appear ready to turn the page.
However, of all the changes the Raiders have made this season, arguably the biggest one is noticeable on the practice field and within the organization as whole. The aforementioned changes the Raiders have made this offseason have led to much more energy from the players on the field.
One of the new players the Raiders added earlier this offseason, was linebacker Devin White. The veteran linebacker is a former first-round pick, who won a Super Bowl with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.
When healthy, White has the potential to be a solid linebacker for the Raiders, after being one of the best linebackers in the league for some time. Following minicamp, White noted how the team's energy has impacted things.
"Yeah, I mean you've got to be the Energizer Bunny. Somebody's got to do it. If I'm making a play or they making a play, you want to be hype, and that has always been my MO. Just get the guys in the game and everybody feed off one another's energy. And even the other day, we watched a video with Steve Nash on just how he was always high fiving guys, bringing guys together, and it's just like electricity," White said.
"It's just static running through the organization. So, I'm going to make sure that I bring it, and hopefully they'll feed off my energy and they'll bring it. And when they're not bringing it, I can pick them up and vice versa because every day is not going to be my best day because it's really hot out here. So, you've got to make sure that you're in shape. You've got to make sure that you're hydrated and that you stand above level."
