What We Learned from Raiders Lackluster Performance Against the Commanders
The Las Vegas Raiders' Week 3 loss to the Washington Commanders may be a turning point in their 2025 campaign.
The Raiders Need Help
NFL.com's Around the NFL Staff recently analyzed every game from Sunday, noting each matchup's most significant takeaways. After another week of offensive struggles due to a poor offensive line, the Raiders' most significant flaws are no secret.
"In three games, Geno Smith has now been sacked 12 times on 101 dropbacks. Five of those sacks, plus eight QB hits, came in Sunday’s loss. The soon-to-be 35-year-old can’t keep going at this pace, brave and resilient as he might be. The Raiders have multiple issues with their pass protection, but right tackle DJ Glaze was once again victimized, struggling to handle quality pass rushers so far this season," the Around the NFL Staff said.
"After Ashton Jeanty missed some pass pro assignments this season, the Raiders turned to Dylan Laube, who also gave up a sack. When Smith had time, he made some good throws, but too often he was under heavy duress. The Raiders found themselves in long-yardage situations often on Sunday and once again couldn’t really get Jeanty and the ground game going. This offense had one first down in the first 20-plus minutes, and everything felt labored early. The season could turn sour fast if this isn’t fixed.
Two seasons ago the Raiders finished with the third-fewest rushing yards of any team in the league. Last season, the Raiders finished with the fewest rushing yards in the league.
It has only been three games, but it appears this will be another season the Raiders will struggle to run the ball. However, if they do not figure things out along the offensive line, they will not have much success throwing the ball, either.
Following Sunday's loss to the Commanders, Smith explained how critical a competent ground game is for the Raiders. In addition to the fact that the Raiders used the No. 6 overall pick on a running back, few offenses can be successful without a consistent ground game.
“Extremely important, extremely important, but more importantly, we have to dominate the line of scrimmage, we have to own the line of scrimmage. That's football in a nutshell. If you can win the line of scrimmage, you can win a lot of games,” Smith said.
“If you can win the line of scrimmage, you can control the turnover battle, get first downs, convert in the red zone, be great in situations, and you can win a lot of games. Theres a lot of things that we can do better, but I look forward to getting it right.”
