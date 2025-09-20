Why the Raiders’ Defense Could Be the Difference in Week 3
The Las Vegas Raiders knew entering the season where their strengths and weaknesses were on both sides of the ball. While many figured their offense would lead the way, through two games, it has been the Raiders' defense.
The Raiders Are Confident in Their Defensive Line
The moves the Raiders made on cutdown day proved the confidence they have in their defensive line was sincere. The Silver and Black have a deep rotation of solid players along the defensive line, especially at the defensive tackle position.
One player the Raiders have continued to develop is defensive tackle Jonah Laulu. The Las Vegas native has continued to improve and has made an impact for Las Vegas. Before practice this week, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham raved about the defensive line.
“I think they really follow the leaders in the room. You know, you have AB [Adam Butler], who’s like a pro's pro in terms of his approach and in terms of how he works his craft and his technique. You know, Maxx [Crosby] in there, Jonah [Laulu]; all those guys work so well together,” Graham said.
“So, again, next man up mentality, I would assume, you’d have to ask them. But they just work so well together. They challenge each other on everything from when they're out there playing hoops, right, or whatever they're doing, they're always challenging each other. So, I wouldn't expect anything more from them to just keep improving because of how they challenge one another.”
Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll has loved what he has seen from Las Vegas' defensive line, especially Laulu. The Raiders hope he continues to grow into a consistent contributor for the team. If he is able to do so, that would help Las Vegas' defense tremendously.
"He has just blossomed. He's just blossomed. He had enough plays on film coming off of last year, like I probably said to you guys, that he caught my eye like a potential guy that might really be a factor, and so I was really excited about him in the offseason. And he did everything right, and he's played well. He's done a nice job. He's been very active, been really consistent with his play. So, he's done nothing but positive things," Carroll said.
