Raiders OC Chip Kelly Gives Insight on Personnel Decision
The Las Vegas Raiders have plenty of talent on the offensive side of the ball, especially at skill positions. However, there is only one ball to go around.
A Critical Decision for the Raiders
The Raiders have a new coaching staff and a new way of doing things. In the first two weeks of the season, Las Vegas' offense has used some of their best players in ways that have raised questions. Earlier this week, Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly explained some of those moves.
"We've always done that. I think especially when you get to the NFL, I've always said that that cut down day, when you come out here, you have 90 guys in camp and you come out on cut down day, and you're like, 'Where is everybody?' We had 13 receivers, and now we have five. And so, now you're saying, 'All right, rep-wise, what do we do here?' And how are we conscious about that. And I think it comes up all the time," Kelly said.
"You would love for Brock Bowers to play every play, you would love for Ashton Jeanty to play every play. But if you play Brock and Ashton, or any of those guys, every play in every game, by the time you get to game eight, you're not going to have guys left, because there's a certain amount of plays," Kelly said.
Kelly elaborated on his process for deciding how many plays the Raiders' skill position players will get each game. It is evident that Kelly has put as much time thinking about this as any other aspect of his intricate offense.
“And I mean, if you're using them early, then it's going to hurt you late. So, there tries to be a balance. And when you have depth, you have balance. There's some teams that don't have depth. So, this guy's the guy, because there's a huge drop off. When you have some depth, it's beneficial to make sure," Kelly said.
"Because even in games where you're not getting 60 snaps, you're getting 70 snaps and 80 snaps. Well, if you didn't take them out in the first and second quarter, by the time you get to the fourth quarter, he's dead, you know? And when you really need him.
"So, you've got to, kind of, over the course of the game, you're hoping that you're getting in that 60 to 70 range. So, how do we distribute those snaps? And that's really what Deland [McCullough] is doing with those guys? And he handles all those substitutions."
Kelly is wise to use his talent in ways that make sense. 17 games makes for a long season. Bowers was hurt after the first game of the season, adding credence to Kelly's approach to playing time for his players. This is especially the case for the Raiders' young and talented players.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.